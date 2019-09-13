Trinity football remains undefeated after win over Calvary Chapel Christian

Bryanna Winner

For the Signal

The Trinity Knights defeated the Calvary Chapel Christian Lions 42-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Knights had control of the game from start to finish as they improve to 3-0 on the season. 

Senior quarterback Rick Roberts threw the first touchdown of the game to sophomore AJ Horning with 6:50 to go in the first quarter. 

Roberts threw a 65-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Kyle Fields to put the Knights up 12-0 in the first quarter.  

The Lions were able to get their first score of the game on a field goal but the Knights came back with a touchdown with 5:18 left to go in the second quarter. Roberts threw his third touchdown pass of the game to junior wide receiver Zach Ball to put the Knights up 18-3 by halftime.

By the end of the game, Roberts threw five touchdowns and took it into the end zone himself for one. Horning had 3 touchdowns and had two interceptions in the game.

The Knights will face the Morningside Monarchs at College of the Canyons on Sept. 21.

