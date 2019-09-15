LACoFD Firefighters battle big-rig trailer fire near Lyons Ave. causing a 5-hour SigAlert, Sunday, Sept. 15. Gilbert BernalThe Signal

Truck fire shuts down all lanes on northbound 5 Freeway

A vehicle fire on Interstate 5 shut down all northbound lanes Sunday. 

A call came in at 11:29 a.m. about a vehicle fire on the 5 freeway, near Lyons Avenue, with officers on the scene at 11:39 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Moises Marroquin. A Walmart truck caught fire on the right shoulder, prompting a SigAlert initiated at 12:13 p.m. for three hours.

“The SigAlert is expected to last for three hours,” Marroquin said. “All lanes have been shut down and cars are being diverted through the center divider. The semi truck is in the shoulder but they’re working to unload it now.”

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

