Two hurt when motorcycle hits deer near Gorman

Two motorcycle riders were hurt, one of them seriously Tuesday, after their motorcycle collided with a deer near Gorman.

It was not immediately known which of the two motorcycle riders — a male driver, female passenger — was the more seriously hurt.

“The rider suffered major injuries and is being transported,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Three Points Road and Highway 138, east of Gorman.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision at 3:59 p.m. and arrived at the crash site at 4:21 p.m.

“This call was for a traffic collision with ALS, involving a motorcycle and a deer,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said, referring to advanced life support.

When paramedics arrived at the crash, they requested a rescue helicopter be dispatched to the scene to transport at least one of the injured people.

Rescue helicopter 15 was dispatched, Lim said, and arrived at the crash shortly after 4:50 p.m.

There was no word on the condition of the deer.

