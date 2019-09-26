Wildcats to host band competition Oct. 19

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For The Signal



Marching bands from all over Southern California are expected to gather at Valencia High School for West Ranch High School’s 11th annual Wildcat Classic on Oct. 19.



The event is set to include more than 20 high school marching bands competing in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra (SCSBOA) marching band competition. The SCSBOA is “the largest professional organization serving music teachers” in Southern California, according to its website.



The highlight of the Wildcat Classic is expected to be a showcase performance from the three-time state champion West Ranch High School band and colorguard.



After a day of performances, SCSBOA judges will present honors for each division in the awards ceremony.



The Wildcat Classic is scheduled 3-10 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door for $12.



For more information visit www.westranchmusic.org or contact West Ranch Music Director Jason Marshall at 661-222-1220, ext. 646, or [email protected]