Vote by Mail ballot request deadline is Oct. 29

Tuesday is the last day to request a vote by mail ballot for the Nov. 5 local and municipal elections, said the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Those interested have until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Voters can request a ballot by:

Applying online at lavote.net.

Returning the VBM application on the back of the Sample Ballot.

Requesting a Vote by Mail ballot in person at the RR/CC headquarters, located at 12400 Imperial Highway, 3rd Floor (Room 3002), Norwalk.

The newly redesigned Vote by Materials are easier to read, understand fill out and return, to which no postage is required to return the ballot, according to the RR/CC. There are 13 drop-off locations for voters to drop off in person. To find a location near you, visit VBM drop-off location.