5 hurt, taken to hospital, in pileup near brush fire site

Five people were injured late Wednesday afternoon in a pileup on Highway 14, near the scene of firefighting efforts to extinguish a 30-acre brush fire.



The multi-vehicle crash happened a couple of minutes before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, near Soledad Canyon Road.



The crash involved five vehicles, including one that overturned.



California Highway Patrol officers are following up on reports that one of the vehicles tried to pass vehicles on the right shoulder when it rear-ended another vehicle, flipping that vehicle.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash scene at 6:10 p.m. after receiving reports from the CHP, Fire Department spokeswoman Melinda Choi said.



Arriving paramedics requested ambulances come to the scene to take patients to the hospital.



“There were no major injuries,” a firefighter from Fire Station 111 in Saugus said.



The five patients suffered varying degrees of minor injuries, were given basic life support aid and taken to the hospital.



At the time of the crash, firefighters assigned to monitor a fire that burned 30 acres near Soledad and the highway two and a half hours prior to the pileup were still at the scene.



