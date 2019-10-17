All-day repairs made to Newhall Ranch Road following water main break

Emergency road work to repair a water-damaged stretch of Newhall Ranch Road was expected to wrap up late Thursday afternoon.



Repairs to the eastbound lanes of Newhall Ranch between Rye Canyon Road and Avenue Tibbitts began shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday when a 14-inch water main broke.



“It was a 14-inch PVC line,” Mike Alvord, spokesman for SCV Water, said Thursday.



“Water was restored to customers around 1 a.m. (Thursday) and crews were off the site by 3 am.,” he said.



“Last I heard, the paving contractor would be finished by late this afternoon around 5 to 6 p.m.,” he added.

The leak ran for about 30 minutes before it was isolated, Alvord said.



“Initial estimates of water loss are between 100,000 and 200,000 gallons. We are still checking various data points to confirm,” he said.

When the water main broke Wednesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stopped eastbound traffic between Rye and Tibbits.



Eastbound traffic was restricted to one lane Thursday as work crews repaired the damage.

The Wednesday incident marks the second recent time a water main has broken on Newhall Ranch Road.

On Aug. 31, a main broke near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, sending thousands of gallons of water into the streets, and causing traffic to come to a grinding halt.

This second break, according to officials on the scene, was caused by another weak stretch along Newhall Ranch Road.

Officials on the scene said they were concerned about a possible sinkhole opening up due to the break.

Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said Santa Clarita Water officials were on the scene as of 2:40 p.m., but a sinkhole had not occurred.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

