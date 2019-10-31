Bella Vida to host tribute for Veterans Day

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

The Bella Vida senior center is hosting a Veterans Day tribute event to give thanks and gratitude for veterans throughout the country on Nov. 8 beginning at 11 a.m.

The tribute will begin with a walk from the building to the flagpole in the center’s parking lot where the flag will be raised and a wreath will be placed at the base.

“We’re excited to have this event since it’s the first veterans celebration we’re having since opening the new center,” said Robin Clough, coordinator of volunteers, events and advocacy at the center. “This is a great way to honor and thank our veterans.”

The tribute will continue in the grand ballroom of the senior center where patriotic songs will be performed.

Performers include the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 “Lost Patrol,” who will present colors, a ceremonial flag presentation and will be followed by the national anthem sung by Amos Clemmons, a Vietnam veteran.

Participants will be able to sing along to patriotic songs performed by John Swinford, performing arts coordinator at the center.

Attendees will also have photo opportunities with pin-up girls from Ladies Pinups for Vet, a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers and veterans dedicated to raising funds for hospitalized and homeless veterans.

Everyone is welcome to “join us in thanking our veterans for the service they gave to our country,” said center officials.

For more information about the event, contact Bella Vida senior center at 661-259-9444.

