Bicyclist hit by motorist reportedly backing out of a driveway

A bicyclist was struck and injured by a motorist who reportedly was backing out of a driveway in Valencia Tuesday morning.



Shortly before 8:45 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle on Via Pacifica between the cul-de-sac and Wiley Canyon Road.



“We responded for a vehicle-vs.-bike,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



Paramedics arrived at the scene at 8:22 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Sean Rios said.



“Someone was hit by a car backing out of a driveway,” he said.



The injured person was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



