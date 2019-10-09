Canyon Country man pleads not guilty to rape charges

A Canyon Country man accused of raping more than a half-dozen women while allegedly posing as a rideshare driver pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges in August, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Nicolas Morales, 45, who was arraigned on 27 felony counts more than a year ago, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court Aug. 21 when he entered a plea of no contest, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Wednesday.

Morales is charged with: nine counts of forcible oral copulation; six counts of rape; five counts of sodomy by use of force; four counts of sexual penetration by foreign object; and one count each of assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted sodomy by use of force and attempted kidnapping to commit another crime.

The felony complaint also includes multiple victims and allegations that he used a knife.

Morales was arrested in Alhambra on Feb. 23 by officers of the Alhambra Police Department, court records show.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 300 years to life in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration.

