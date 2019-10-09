Cars Collide with Light Post, Stop Traffic Near CalArts





By Bobby Block



Traffic on McBean Parkway was stopped for nearly an hour after a non-injury crash took down a light post near the entrance to CalArts, around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.



Vehicles involved in a traffic collision near the entrance to CalArts sustained significant damage after one knocked down a light post. October 09, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The two vehicles involved in the crash both sustained heavy damage, with one ending up on the sidewalk, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Lt. James Royal.



The crash occurred when one vehicle traveling east on McBean Parkway was struck another vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto the California Institute of the Arts campus, said Royal.



No injuries were reported in a traffic collision that occured near CalArts Wednesday afternoon and took down a light pole. October 09, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

There were no reports of injuries.



City maintenance crews and Southern California Edison staff worked to clear the road of debris as deputies rerouted traffic.



Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station directe traffic after a crash shut down multiple lanes of McBean parkway Wednesday afternoon. October 09, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

One fire engine responded to the crash, according to Fire Department officials, but left once it became clear that neither of the vehicles involved had caught fire and none of the occupants required medical treatment.



No arrests were made after a crash shut down multiple lanes of McBean parkway Wednesday afternoon. October 09, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.