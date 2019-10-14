City increases street sweeping

As part of its fall and winter schedule, the city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all parts of the city starting Monday.

Services will take place every week, following trash pickup days between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the city said in a news release.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street during sweeping days to allow for a thorough operation, as well as keep the street clear of lawn clippings and tree trimmings, including branches, as sweepers will be unable to remove them. Portable basketball hoops also should be removed during sweeping.

The city is also advising residents not to pile or stack leaves in the street or in yards, as piles of green waste left in front of a home may cause damage to equipment. All leafy debris should be placed in a green waste container to prevent the sweeper from getting plugged.

Street sweeping will return to its monthly schedule at the end of January 2020, the city said.

For more information about the scheduled sweeping routes, visit santa-clarita.com and search “street sweeping” or call the city’s Public Works Department at 661-294-2520.