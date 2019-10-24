Collector’s flea market and book sale this Saturday

Old is the new “new” at the Hart Bookstore & Collectors Flea Market this Saturday at Hart Park. The public is invited to buy and sell different collectibles from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley all in one place.



These collectibles include: comic books, antiques, dolls and more, according to a news release for the event.



The event is taking place in the Hart Trading Post parking lot, 24151 Newhall Ave., from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Admission and parking for the event is free to the public.



If a seller would like to rent a space at this event, there is a $30 charge. Sellers will be able to rent a space the day of, but they will have to pay in cash.



In addition to sales from the flea market, the William S. Hart Park gift shop and book store will also be selling estate books.



Nonprofits like Avenues Supported Living Services will have their own arts and craft component at the event, according to Al Ewing, event coordinator of the event. ASLS supports people with developmental disabilities in becoming and remaining active participants in their communities, Avenues’ website stated.



This event is brought to the public by Los Angeles County, William S. Hart Regional Park and the Friends of Hart Park.



For more information about the event, call the park office at 661-259-085.

