Coroner releases identity of man killed in Saturday morning crash

The identity of a man killed in a crash Saturday morning has been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to supervisor Anthony Lopez of the coroner’s office, the victim was 22-year-old Van Nuys resident Tommy Brandon Cruz. Cruz, who was the front right passenger and died of a fatal head injury at the scene of the crash.

The crash was reported at 12:52 a.m. north of State Route 14. Officials shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and issued a SigAlert from 1:20 a.m. to 5:23 a.m.

Preliminary incident reports state that the driver of the vehicle was going in excess of 100 mph and passed vehicles along the center divider before losing control. The car then rolled down a dirt embankment and flipped several times before coming to a rest on its wheels in the truck lane.

The driver was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall hospital with moderate injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.