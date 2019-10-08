CustomWritings Review: Features Analysis

Selecting a writing service to help you with an academic assignment is a demanding and challenging task. There are so many alternatives that it is impossible to form a well-founded personal opinion about all of them. In many cases, reviews are the only source of more or less reliable information. In this CustomWritings.com review, you will find all the data you need to make an informed decision about potential benefits and drawbacks of using this service.

First Impressions

CustomWritings.com makes a pleasant impression: it is simply and cleanly designed yet contains everything a visitor is likely to need: all the most important information about how the company works, prices, price calculator, samples of work completed by the company’s writers, guarantees and so on. It is easy to locate what you need; the order form is intuitive and easy to use. The website doesn’t drown you in filler text like many other companies of this kind – you see only what you need to see.

Prices

When compared with other agencies, the price of research paper help at CustomWritings.com generally falls within the boundaries of the industry’s average. Of course, the price of your order can be significantly different depending on a number of factors: how much time you give the service to complete it, the type of paper you want them to write, its academic level, what kind of writer you want to be assigned to your task and so on. Nevertheless, even the most expensive variants remain affordable and within your average student’s means.

Writing and Its Quality

According to the agency’s website, they are extremely careful and selective when it comes to hiring new writers. Only those who can prove their academic credentials and professional reliability get an opportunity to work for CustomWritings.com. Judging by the kind of papers the company sells, it can well be true. Their papers are obviously written by people who know what they are talking about, have a lot of experience in academic writing, and use good English in their work. Grammar and syntax errors are so rare that they can be considered almost non-existent, and writers always make a point of following the client’s instructions as closely as possible.

Reliability

If you read other custom writings reviews, you will see that one quality that keeps cropping up in them is the company’s reliability and trustworthiness. If they accept a task and promise to deliver it by a particular date, you can be almost certain to receive it by that time. You can also be sure that the paper is going to be written by somebody with sufficient knowledge and credentials to work on an assignment of such an academic level – in other words, an undergraduate paper will look like something written by an undergraduate and not a high school student.

Plagiarism

CustomWritings.com has a strict and uncompromising stance against plagiarism. They use sophisticated tools to analyze every assignment for different types of plagiarism before sending it to the client, and if there is the slightest suspicion of copy/paste, the writer has to redo it. Those caught intentionally introducing non-original content into their writing are immediately fired and prevented from working for CustomWritings.com in future. All in all, receiving a non-original paper is not something you have to worry about when dealing with this service – they even encourage their clients to check their papers on their own using any software they want.

Customer Support

The company’s website states that their customer support team is online around the clock, including weekends and holidays. A few test calls showed that this indeed seems to be so – whenever you contact them, they answer quickly and to the point. Usually, they do their best to help you as fast as possible and don’t take up much of your time – there is rarely any need to repeat or clarify your questions.

How Orders Are Processed

When you place an order, CustomWritings.com managers study it and look through their writer database trying to select an author with an optimal combination of skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully deal with the task. When writers first apply to work for the service, they have to submit all kinds of information about themselves, which allows managers to have a good impression of what tasks should be assigned to whom. Finally, if you are dissatisfied with the results, you have the right to ask for any number of free revisions – at least as long as you don’t introduce new requirements that weren’t present in your original order.

Conclusion

CustomWritings.com is an all-around solid writing agency with a diverse team of writers and a long-standing reputation of a trustworthy and reliable company. Prices are reasonable, writers are professional, customer support is always online – all this is more than enough to deal with the vast majority of writing assignments, and plenty of students seem to be choosing this service lately.