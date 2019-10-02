Deputies arrest 1 after finding golf cart reported stolen





By Jim Holt & Gilbert Bernal

Signal Staff Writers



A young man was detained early afternoon Wednesday by deputies investigating the alleged theft of a golf cart, after the vehicle was found abandoned near a Canyon Country grocery store.



Shortly after 12:15 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road for reports of a golf cart theft after the cart was found on the sidewalk near Vallarta Supermarket.



Deputies began looking for a suspect in the area and within 15 minutes detained a man who appeared to be in his late teens.



“One is in custody,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, shortly after 12:30 p.m.



According to one man who witnessed the arrest but asked that his name not be published: “The suspect was apprehended … near the Jack In The Box (while) crossing the crosswalk at Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue.”



Unconfirmed reports from the scene of the arrest suggest the golf cart was stolen from the UFC Gym Santa Clarita near the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library.



