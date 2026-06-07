Enjoy Senior Life More! 

For older adults looking to stay active and connected this summer, the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida remains a cornerstone of senior life.

Located at 27180 Golden Valley Rd., the center offers more than 30 classes each week, including Tai Chi, yoga, Zumba, fitness training, art and pickleball, along with social activities such as card games, Mahjong and monthly bingo. Seasonal highlights like the Summer Concert Series add to the center’s vibrant calendar.

Beyond recreation, the site provides a range of supportive services. Weekly health and wellness lectures feature expert speakers, while on-site counseling and support groups assist caregivers and those experiencing loss. The center also includes a computer lab, fitness center and gathering spaces for classes and events.

Its impact extends into the community through programs like Handyworker, which assists more than 80 households annually, and a licensed Adult Day Program for seniors with Alzheimer’s. Nutrition services are also key with about 400 seniors served daily on-site and more than 450 meals delivered through Meals on Wheels.

“The ultimate goal of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida is to provide a quality of life for seniors,” said CEO Kevin MacDonald. “We strive to create a ‘country club’ feel where friendships, healthy meals and meaningful activities come together.”

For more information, www.scvseniorcenter.org or call (661) 259-9444.

The SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida is just one of many local resources supporting seniors across Santa Clarita. The following highlights additional programs and opportunities available throughout the community this season.

Fitness and Recreation

One of the city’s most active hubs for older adults is the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway. The center offers senior table tennis on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and pickleball on Fridays from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. for adults 55 and older, with a $2 participation fee. Mahjong is also available on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving seniors a chance to gather for both social time and mental exercise. For more information, call the Canyon Country Community Center at (661) 290-2266.

Learning and creativity

The Santa Clarita Public Library continues to be one of the best free resources for older adults who want to stay mentally active. Programs for adults, seniors and adults with disabilities are offered at all three branches — Old Town Newhall, Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy and Valencia — and include a variety of rotating events throughout the summer. That can mean book clubs, crafts, discussions or other community gatherings depending on the branch and date.

The Valencia Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd., is a particularly useful stop for seniors who enjoy hands-on classes and community programs. The branch has featured arts-and-crafts activities, themed creative workshops and book clubs, making it a welcoming destination for those who want a quiet indoor option during the hottest months. Upcoming classes include Unearth Your Zen, Pressed Nature Bookmarks, and Sounds of Harmony Bell Chimes. For older adults hoping to meet friends or simply spend time in a lively public space, the library remains a dependable choice. For more information, call (661) 259-0750.

Summer offerings at Canyon Country Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Rd., include Sit and Stitch, Bingo, Marble Suncatchers and Puzzlepalooza. Additional activities include DIY Mini Lighthouse, the Thrilled to Read Book Club, and DIY Foaming and Sand Scrub. For more information, call (661) 259-0750.

Community Connections

For seniors who are looking for a broader social setting, the Santa Clarita Valley Community Center at 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road, Suite H001, offers another good option. Offerings ta the center — which emphasizes learning, socialization, healthy living and community engagement — include a crochet club, Zumba, computer club, art club and sewing and quilting club. It is a strong choice for older adults who want a welcoming setting that extends beyond a traditional senior center. For more information, call (661) 254-0070.

Still, for many local seniors, Bella Vida remains the most familiar gathering place. In addition to exercise opportunities, the center serves as a dependable social anchor for older adults who want a place to see friends, meet new people and keep a steady weekly rhythm. In a city as spread out as Santa Clarita, that kind of built-in connection matters.

Senior Expo

The City of Santa Clarita will host a free Senior Expo on June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, located within the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

The event invites seniors, their families, and community members to connect with dozens of local organizations offering resources and support services. Typically featuring more than 40 to 50 vendors, the expo provides access to expert information on a wide range of topics, including Medicare coverage, assisted and independent living, mobility solutions, veterans benefits, audiology, senior travel, health insurance, home care, medical equipment, hospice care, financial planning, legal assistance, aging-in-place home improvements, eye care, and physical therapy.

Attendees can also take advantage of free health screenings, enjoy refreshments, and participate in prize drawings throughout the event. Admission and parking are free, and all are welcome.

For pre-registration or additional information, call (248) 524-4868.

Planning ahead

Most of these programs are open to local residents, but some require registration or a small fee. Seniors interested in college classes should check enrollment details carefully, since schedules and service hours can change. Library programs are free, but times and offerings may vary by branch.

Santa Clarita’s summer senior offerings reflect something simple but important: staying active does not have to mean doing anything elaborate. A class, a game or a library program can be enough to build community, maintain wellness and give the season a little more structure. For older adults looking to make the most of summer, the opportunities are already close to home. 