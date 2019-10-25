Deputies search for alleged gunman who shot at out-of-town deputies inside fire lines

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for an alleged gunman who shot at deputies inside fire lines Thursday night as they helped carry out mandatory evacuations for what is now the largest evacuation in Santa Clarita’s history.



The shooting happened about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway when someone in a passing car fired one shot at out-of-town deputies assigned to the intersection, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



No gunshot hit the deputies or their sheriff’s vehicle, she said Friday morning.



“We had deputies from all areas helping us out last night, from San Dimas, from Compton, all over” Miller said.



The deputies had been called in to help with evacuations prompted by the Tick Fire, she said.



“They reported an unknown individual fired a shot towards their vehicle,” Miller said. “They did not hit the vehicle and they did not hit the deputies.”



No shots were returned by the deputies who were allegedly fired on.



Detectives are investigating the incident, Capt. Robert Lewis said of the incident at a press conference held at Central Park by officials updating the status of the Tick Fire.



“I am absolutely disgusted that that someone would fire upon our law enforcement officers,” said said Santa Clarita City councilmember Cameron Smyth who attended the morning press conference.



“The last thing they need is some criminal deciding to fire shots on our law enforcement,” he said.

[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt