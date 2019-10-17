Dropped wallet leads to foot pursuit of suspect, arrest

Deputies ran down a theft suspect Thursday morning, chasing him on foot through the Santa Clara River wash and arresting him at gunpoint.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports received around noon of a robbery in the area of Bouquet Canyon Road and Cinema Drive.



“A victim accidentally dropped a wallet and the suspect picked it up,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



The suspect then, allegedly, instead of giving the wallet back to its rightful owner, kept it and ran, she said.



Deputies chased the suspect to the bridge on Magic Mountain Parkway which spans a tributary of the Santa Clara River wash, west of Railroad Avenue.



Some of the deputies ran on foot after the suspect and into the wash, where they detained him gunpoint shortly before 1 p.m.



The man was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, Miller said.



