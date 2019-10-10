Grace Baptist Church hosts annual fall festival

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

Grace Baptist Church will host its annual Fall Festival on the churchyard at Cooper Hill Drive on Oct. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Attendees can partake in face painting, games and tractor rides while enjoying live music.

“This is a family event and we have something for everyone,” said Mike Wilke, communications director at Grace Baptist Church.

A maze built from stacked boxes will be available for people to attempt and a new spin on musical chairs called “cake walk” will be available for children to participate, organizers said.

Children will be able to play in bounce houses and to collect candy in a “candy crop,” which is the church’s version of trunk or treat. The candy crop will be the signature event at the festival, according to Wilke.

A chili cook-off is planned, but those interested in participating have to contact the coordinator Janie Walker at [email protected]. People can pay a $1 fee to taste the chili and vote on which one they think is best.

Costumes are welcome, said Wilkes, but coordinators ask that attendees refrain from wearing “scary costumes.”

Burgers, coffee and kettle corn will be available for purchase during the festival.

The event is free, but the church will be collecting non-halloween themed candy until the day of the festival. Donation bins are located around the church or candy can be bought and delivered to the church through Amazon.com, according to their website. A link for the Amazon shopping list is located on the church’s webpage.For more information or to volunteer, visit the Grace Baptist Church event webpage at www.gracebaptist.org/fallfestival