Halloween takes over Castaic Sports Complex

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation hosted the annual Halloween Splash and Carnival at the Castaic Sports Complex and Aquatic Center on Saturday.

The free event offered carnival games, face painting, two bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course, an area to make Halloween arts and crafts and a costume contest for children and families to participate in for prizes.

Attendees color and make crafts at the Splash Halloween Carnival at the Castaic Sports Complex on Saturday. Raychel Stewart/The Signal

The aquatic center was opened up for attendees to walk through a “G-rated haunted house,” according to organizers.

“Halloween is on a school night this year,” said Sarah Redford, Santa Clarita resident and mother of three. “I wanted to bring my kids here so they can have some fun since they can’t stay out too late on Halloween.”

After sunset, children and families were able to sign up for a costume contest. Dozens of children lined up to show off their costumes to families and the judge panel, which was made up of two county parks and recreation employees.

Ladybug Annelise Patton gets a ladybug painted on her face during the Splash Halloween Carnival at the Castaic Sports Complex on Saturday. Raychel Stewart/The Signal

There were four categories of the costume contest, which included: sweetest; scariest; funniest; and best overall. Each category had two winners who received a cup full of candy, a container of sticky slime and a Halloween pop-up toy.

Some of the costumes that won were Chucky, for scariest costume, the “leg lamp” from the movie “A Christmas Story,” for funniest costume and twin toddlers dressed as Charlie Brown and Snoopy for sweetest costumes. A family dressed as astronauts and aliens won best overall.

The night concluded with a screening of the movie “Hotel Transylvania” on the field for families to enjoy.

