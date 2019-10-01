Hart board to discuss a $20-million purchase of solar panels, classified employees

Along with showing appreciation for their classified staff members, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board will discuss a $20-million purchase of solar power generating facilities.

In 2011, the Hart District entered into a solar energy power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with HSD Solar Holdings LLC (“HSD”) for the construction, installation, operation and maintenance of the nine solar facilities. The solar facilities are located at various school sites.

During the board meeting on Wednesday, the board is scheduled to decide whether to approve a resolution that would enter the district into an agreement to have HSD transfer all of the solar facilities at all school sites to the district in exchange for $20 million.

District officials said during the Aug. 21 meeting that they will enter into a financing agreement with Holman Capital Corp., and the district will exercise its “buyout option” and lease back the system from Holman. The amount being financed under the lease-purchase agreement is $20 million at an interest rate of 4.15 percent for a lease term of 17.5 years.

The district said in previous meetings they expect to save a total of $2.2 million because of the deal.

After the previous school board meeting two weeks ago took time to honor the district teachers of the year, this week the governing board plans to recognize 20 classified employees from across the district for the 2019-20 school year.

“The district is honored to recognize outstanding classified employees for their commitment and hard work,” the agenda said. “Staff at each site selected honorees based on their exemplary service in promoting learning, respect, positive relationships, fairness and a safe environment.”

The board meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the William S. Hart administrative center located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.