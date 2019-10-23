Hourlong manhunt in Val Verde for suspect in car theft

For the hour it lasted, the search for a man suspected of car theft in Val Verde was intense, an event that did not go unnoticed in the tiny community west of Castaic.



Shortly before 7 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to Val Verde Park, off San Martinez Road, looking for the suspect.



At least seven patrol vehicles, two unmarked cars, a helicopter and a police dog descended on the park in the heart of Val Verde.



“We were searching for a grand theft auto suspect, so we set up a containment,” Detective Ryan Elsee said.



The manhunt took in streets around the park and into nearby hillsides.



“We didn’t locate him,” Elsee said.



The containment area set up around the park was dismantled about 8 p.m., he said.



