LASD sheriff vehicle found burning near shooting range near jail

A sheriff’s vehicle found burning near Pitchess Detention Center Wednesday morning sparked a small brush fire near the jail’s shooting range.



Just before 7 a.m., first responders were called to the 29300 block of The Old Road near Biscailuz Drive, near the North County Correctional Facility for a brush fire.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the emergency call at 6:59 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



“They reported a sheriff’s vehicle on fire and that the fire spread to the brush,” he said.



Both the vehicle fire and the brush fire were promptly extinguished, leaving a 10-foot-by-10-foot area of brush burned.



Both fires happened at a spot near the jail called the “all-purpose (shooting) range.” Bennett said.



A check with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station revealed that the burning vehicle at the jail was not property of the local station, but likely the property of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.



Firefighters closed the incident within 50 minutes of receiving the call.



“Several (firefighting) units remained at the scene,” Bennett said.



It was not known if the vehicle fire was the consequence of practice shooting done in the area.



