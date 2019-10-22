Local churches offer Halloween and fall activities.

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

With Halloween just around the corner, here’s a list of local churches that will be holding family-friendly trunk-or-treating events this upcoming week:

Real Life Church

Real Life Church will have more than 50 trick-or-treating booths they say will “give your little monsters more than enough candy to hold them over until Halloween.”

Food vendors and live animals will also be available for entertainment.

Halloween at Real Life Church will be on Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia.

The event is free for everyone but tickets must be reserved at their website https://www.reallifechurch.org/events/halloween/

For more information on the event, call the church at 661-775-7401.

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church will host its 9th annual children’s trunk-or-treating festival.

The event is free for everyone and attendees are encouraged to bring their families. Food will be offered as children finish collecting candy.

Costumes are welcome, but church officials ask that people refrain from wearing “scary costumes.”

The festival is scheduled Oct. 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

For more information, call the church at 661-297-3783.

Newhall Church of the Nazarene

Newhall Church of the Nazarene plans to have a family fall fest that will include trunk-or-treating, games, a food vendor and a display of classic cars.

The cost for dinner is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. Events are free, according to the church’s event page.

The festival is scheduled Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 at 23857 The Old Road, Newhall. Volunteers are welcome and can sign up on the church’s website https://newnaz.wufoo.com/forms/family-fall-festival/

For more information, call the church at 661-296-3180.

The Valencia United Methodist Church

The Valencia United Methodist Church offers a trunk-or-treat party where children through grade six can collect candy from decorated cars, listen to music, partake in crafts and play games.

The event is free for everyone and church officials ask that attendees wear “non-scary” costumes.

The event is to take place in the church’s parking lot at 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, on Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Those who would like to donate or volunteer can do so at the church’s website https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48a4ac22a0ff2-trunk1

For more information, call the church at 661-255-1301.

Crosspoint

Crosspoint, formerly known as The Church On The Way Santa Clarita, will offer an open-to-all, free “galaxy block party” where families can trunk-or-treat, climb rock walls, walk through a hay maze and take a train ride.

Food truck vendors will also be available, so church officials say to “come hungry!”

The block party is scheduled to take place at 23415 Cinema Drive, Santa Clarita, on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

To volunteer or sign up to be a part of trunk-or-treat, visit their webpage at https://www.crosspointscv.org/events/2019/10/31/block-party-galaxy

For more information on the event, call 661-291-6000 or email the church at [email protected]

Elevate Church

Elevate Church plans to host a free Family Thrill Night where children can trick-or-treat and partake in a costume contest to win prizes. Other activities will include carnival games, food trucks, live music and a 4-D production of The Monstrous Heroes, according to their website.

Showtimes of the production are 6:30, 7, 7:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m.

The event is scheduled Oct. 31 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.ielevatechurch.com/

The Village Church

The Village Church plans to offer a Harvest Festival that will be a “safe and fun alternative to trick or treating,” according to their website.

Food, trunk-or-treating and games will be offered. Attendees are also encouraged to come in costumes.

The festival is scheduled Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 24802 Alderbrook Drive, Santa Clarita.

For more information call 661-259-5845 or email the church [email protected].

Bouquet Canyon Church

Bouquet Canyon Church plans to host a fall festival that will have activities for all family members, according to the event flier. Children can trick-or-treat and partake in games. Other activities include a chili cook-off, a petting zoo and a craft fair.

The festival is scheduled Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 27000 Bouquet Canyon Road.For more information, call 661-481-0801 or email the church at [email protected].