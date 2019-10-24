LoveRide returns from hiatus

After a four-year hiatus, the world-famous motorcycle event LoveRide is back to celebrate its 33rd year and raise money for charity on Sunday Nov. 10. Their ride will lead to Santa Clarita Harley Davidson off Centre Pointe Parkway, where they can enjoy a barbecue plate, beer, live music and more.



Registration for the event starts at 9 a.m. at Harley-Davidson of Glendale, and kickstands are up at 11a.m. All riders and guests must purchase tickets to attend the event. Tickets are available online for $150. Proceeds from this event will go to the SCV Education Foundation, the LoveRide website says.



The SCV Education Foundation, is one of LoveRide’s benefactors this year, according to the LoveRide website. This foundation promotes innovation and excellence in education through community engagement and investment opportunities in our fifty-five public K-12 schools, the SCV Education Foundation website states.



Tickets include collective LoveRide merchandise, a barbecue plate prepared by Backbeat BBQ and non-alcoholic refreshments. 805 beer will be available for purchase at the event.



Even during the ride’s hiatus, the Love Ride Foundation was still active. Oliver Shokouh, chairman and founder of LoveRide, felt the board were tired and in need of a recharge so he issued a hiatus, according to LoveRide32’s website.



As riders enjoy their meals, Chevy Metal, a 70s dirt rock cover band, will be performing throughout the event. Longtime attendees Robby Krieger and Emilio Rivera will be present, along with other special guests.



“All bikers, all riders are welcome to attend,” said LoveRide website.

