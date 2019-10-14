Man leads California Highway Patrol on 130 mile per hour chase

A man led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through Santa Clarita on Monday morning.

At 10:39 a.m. officers received a call about a car driving 130 mph on the southbound Interstate 5 near State Route 138. When the suspect refused to yield, officers gave chase.

“There were actually two pursuits of the same vehicle. The first one was cancelled at 10:45 due to the suspect’s reckless driving and high speed, and the second pursuit was picked up at 10:52 by another officer and cancelled at 10:56 when the officer lost visual contact with the vehicle,” said Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol. “A news media airship was overhead and assisted CHP in tracking the vehicle to its stopping point and officers took the suspect into custody as he was trying to walk away from the vehicle.”

Officers arrested the man on the corner of Larkspur Street and Encinitas Avenue. CHP officers transported the suspect to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for booking and the suspect’s name has not yet been released.

“The suspect’s vehicle is described as a Mercedes Benz GLA 250 SUV,” said CHP Officer Josh Greengard. “He is going to be initially charged with felony reckless evading. We don’t yet know of any other charges or if he has any existing warrants.”