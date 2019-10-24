Power outages reported along Sierra Highway in Canyon Country

With the return of strong Santa Ana winds and a red flag warning in effect, some have begun to lose power, including the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus.

The campus, located at 17200 Sierra Highway, reportedly lost power around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a social media post from the school.

“The (Canyon Country) campus is closed and classes are canceled,” spokesman Eric Harnish said. “The campus is expected to be back open on Friday.”

** Update ** Classes for today, Thursday, Oct. 24 at our CANYON COUNTRY CAMPUS ONLY have been canceled due to the power outage. The Valencia campus is OPEN & classes are on schedule. Classes at the Canyon Country campus should resume tomorrow. — CollegeoftheCanyons (@canyons) October 24, 2019

Power outages have also been reported along Sierra Highway with a traffic signal reported blacked out at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Vasquez Canyon Road just after 9 a.m.

“All we have is one signal out,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. “We’re there directing traffic until county roads can get out there to help set up the stop sign until the power comes back on.”

COC’s Valencia campus remains open and classes are continuing as scheduled.

The red flag warning is expected to remain in place until Friday at 10 p.m.