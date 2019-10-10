Saddleridge Fire burns more than 100 acres, hops I-5 south of SCV

The Saddleridge fire, which quickly grew from 15-20 acres to more than 100 acres Thursday night, prompting evacuations in the Sylmar area, was moving away from the Santa Clarita Valley, as of about 10:45 p.m.

The southbound Interstate 5 was reduced to one lane through the Interstate 210 junction; however, SCV traffic did not appear to be heavily impacted.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department reported at approximately 11:30 p.m. that the blaze had hopped the I-5 and started a new fire, which was burning west of the freeway near Balboa Boulevard, but remaining south of the SCV.

The incident response was led by the L.A. City Fire Department, due to where it started, but county fire officials were also out there Thursday.

“We have units out there assisting,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who said there were no structures threatened in the county’s response area.

No injuries had been reported as of publication of this story.

L.A. County Fire was assisting in the fight against the brush fire, which was aided by high winds, with “an unknown number of homes potentially threatened,” according to initial information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

