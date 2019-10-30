Sand Canyon family displaced after methane found escaping under their home

A Sand Canyon family was displaced from their home mid-afternoon Wednesday after fire officials discovered methane escaping from under their house.



About 3:20 p.m., fire officials tracked escaping methane to a home on Saddleback Road, just south of Live Oak Springs Canyon Road.



HazMat crews gather at home in Sand Canyon. Signal photo, Bobby Block

The home was red-tagged and the family that lived there was placed in the care of the Red Cross.



At least half a dozen units of firefighters specially trained in dealing with hazardous materials for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, including four Health HazMat units, were dispatched to the home.



“One of our people found methane escaping from under a house,” Fire Department spokeswoman Cheryl Sims said.



“We removed the family from the home,” she said.



The home is situated inside the fire zone still recovering from the 2016 Sand Fire, which burned 41,432 acres, saw two fatalities and burned 18 buildings, between July 22 and Aug. 3 of that year.



Methane is the main component of natural gas. It occurs naturally and is found below the ground.

