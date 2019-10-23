Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in the SCV

The last time the local sheriff’s deputies invited the public to turn in their prescription drugs they took in more drugs than they had during any previous campaign of the annual operation — and now, they’re hoping for a repeat.



National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the Santa Clarita Valley takes place Saturday as the SCV Sheriff’s Station and officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration join forces.



On Saturday, SCV Sheriff’s J-Team deputies will be partnering with Ralphs and Walmart pharmacies at two locations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



During that time, residents can turn in any unwanted or expired prescription medications.



The program is anonymous and individuals disposing of medications will not be required to produce identification.



At the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s last drug take-back event held Sept. 13, 2019, deputies took in 390 pounds of unused or expired medications.



On Saturday, Oct. 26, Drug Take Back collection sites include:

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, Santa Clarita, 91355 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.*)

Walmart, 26471 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, 91350 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.*)

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses what sheriff’s officials and the DEA are calling a crucial public safety and public health issue.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The study shows a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Drug Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for our community members to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wants participants to know that collections will be picked up promptly at 2 p.m.

“We recommend that you arrive no later than 1:45 p.m. for medication disposal,” she said.[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt