SCV deputies investigate home burglary in Canyon Country

A Santa Clarita Valley resident came home to find their home burglarized in Canyon Country on Sunday.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called out to a home on the 15000 block on Carrousel Drive, after the homeowner found his back door shattered.

Preliminary information indicated deputies may be investigating whether a firearm was involved.

“A house had been burglarized, and deputies put out some information regarding the items that were taken — they don’t have any suspect information, as of yet,” said Lt. Fender “There may or may not have been a firearm involved, I don’t have specifics, yet; I’m waiting for the report.”

The burglary took place between the hours of 1:50 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., when the burglars smashed a back glass door and entered the home, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station at (661) 255-1121.