Sequoia School wins statewide recognition

In recognition for its work with students struggling socially and emotionally, Sequoia School was named the recipient of the 2019 Golden Bell Award form the California School Board Association.

Sequoia School, the smallest school in the William S. Hart Union High School District, won the award after an on-site visit of the school’s Therapeutic Program, according to a press release from the district distributed Monday. Sequoia won under the Alternative Education category.

“It brings a sense of pride because of all the hard work the staff members do here,” Sequoia Principal Catherine Nicholas said in the news release. “They all work together as a team to serve the students socially, emotionally and academically so the whole child can meet their goals. Without this therapeutic setting, some of these students would not be able to get an education.”

The CSBA Golden Bell Awards, according to the award’s website, recognize outstanding programs and governance practices of school boards in school districts and county offices of education throughout California.

“Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of education programs and governance decisions supporting these programs that are necessary to address students’ changing needs,” the release read.

With a staff of licensed therapists, teachers’ aides and administrators, the 55-student school body receives services through individual education plans (IEPs), as well as groups participating in dog therapy, yoga, equine therapy, martial arts and more, according to officials.

“The Hart District’s Sequoia School is well-deserved of receiving this distinguished award,” said Hart District governing board President Bob Jensen. “The accomplishments of Sequoia, and the impact that Sequoia has had on the lives of its students, represents the Hart District’s commitment to the betterment of students, families and our community.”

The Golden Bell Awards Reception and Ceremony is scheduled Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.