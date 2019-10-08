Sheriffs remind residents to move their cars in residential areas

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Prevention Unit deputies are reminding residents that a vehicle can’t be left on a street for more than 72 consecutive hours in the same spot.

“Have you ever drove down a street cluttered with cars, and you see the same cars parked there day after day, with dust and cobwebs building up,” a post on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page read. “It becomes a nuisance and a ‘quality of life’ issue.”

On Tuesday morning, deputies took to Saugus and Stevenson Ranch neighborhoods to investigate a few streets that had been brought to their attention, where they “red-tagged” half a dozen vehicles and towed another on just one street in Saugus, per the post.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies “red-tagged” half a dozen cars on a street in Saugus Tuesday for being parked for more than 72 hours, which is considered “abandoned.” Courtesy

The red tags serve as a warning to the owner that vehicles left more than 72 consecutive hours will be presumed abandoned, and if not moved, are subject to being towed, officials said.

According to deputies, it was obvious that some vehicles had been parked for a while by their appearances, such as cobwebs and dirt, and when checking the registered owner information on some “abandoned vehicles,” they discovered that many did not even live in the immediate vicinity, some as far as Los Angeles.

“We not only want to keep the crime rate down in SCV, but we want to also keep the neighborhoods looking nice for the residents we serve,” the post finished.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies had one car towed on a street in Saugus Tuesday for being “abandoned.” Courtesy