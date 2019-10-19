Skate Park celebrates 10 year anniversary

As part of their 10-year anniversary celebration Saturday, the Santa Clarita Skate Park got a facelift with the help of a new art installation called “Inertia.”

“This location was identified for a new public art project in the Arts Commission 2018 public art proposal,” Mayor Marsha McLean said. “A call for entries was sent out to find an artist who could create a piece that would embody Santa Clarita’s vibrant and diverse skate community.”

Artist Miguel A. Del Real was among the more than 60 applicants from across the country and flew from Chicago for the interview.

“I’m just amazed that Miguel came from Chicago … it turned out great,” said Phil Lantis, arts and events manager for the city.

After being chosen, Del Real got to know the skating community in order to understand better what they wanted, complete with workshops where skaters were invited to paint their skateboards and scooters.

Artist Miguel A. Del Real in front of the painted steps of the Santa Clarita Skate Park during the celebration of the Skate Park Public Art Project and 10th Anniversary of the skate park on Saturday in Santa Clarita , October 19, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The thoughtful artistic process that went into creating ‘Inertia’ is part of what makes the art piece so special,” McLean added. “Miguel’s efforts to understand our local skate community have allowed him to create a beautiful public art piece that celebrates the skate park’s unifying ability and creative atmosphere.”

The Arts Commission actually came up with the idea about six years ago, but was put on hold as a master plan was developed.

“We are so thrilled that the city has embraced the arts,” said Patti Rasmussen, chairwoman of the Arts Commission. “Public art pieces are always a conversation starter and it’s nice to see that Miguel really took in what the skaters were telling him and it’s a design we love.”

This is Del Real’s first public art installation, which he said took him about two weeks to complete, and he was excited to travel to Santa Clarita for the project.

“Being out here and seeing all the beautiful scenery was awesome,” Del Real said. “I’m just humbled by the opportunity. There were so many artists they could’ve gone with.”

Artist Miguel A. Del Real, left, sits with City of Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean and Mayor Pro-tem Cameron Smyth sit on the steps of the Santa Clarita Skate Park painted by Del Real during the celebration of the Skate Park Public Art Project and 10th Anniversary of the skate park on Saturday in Santa Clarita , October 19, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal