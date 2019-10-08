Street fight over dating relationship ends in arrest

A street fight after a party in Valencia on Sunday night saw two young men jumped, allegedly by a carload of other young men, resulting in injuries and the arrest of one man.



Shortly after leaving a party in Valencia at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were confronted by men in a car, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday.



“The car pulled up and multiple males got out,” she said, noting detectives are investigating whether the two alleged victims knew their alleged attackers.



Detectives with the SCV Sheriff’s Career Offenders, Robbery, Burglary Assault team, or COBRA, are investigating the incident, which happened on the 24000 block of Regents Park Circle in Valencia, near Granary Square.



It’s believed the dispute was over a dating relationship, Miller said. “The confrontation broke out into a fight.”



A 19-year-old Valencia man, who works as a server, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, which was not a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.



The suspect is accused of punching one of the two alleged victims in the face and knocking him down. The other alleged victim was reportedly kicked by one of the assailants.



“Both victims declined medical treatment,” Miller said, noting deputies “did see some injuries.”



