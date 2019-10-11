Teacision opens shop on Orchard Village

After years of successful management of four sushi restaurants, Stevenson Ranch resident Boston Yoon decided it was time to try a more family-friendly type of business.

Enter Teacision.

Yoon decided to sell three of his restaurants, which included locations outside the Santa Clarita Valley, and now there’s a place on Orchard Village Road he can enjoy running as a business with his wife and two small children.

Teacision is a drink spot, with plans to expand to food offerings soon, where customers can choose their own flavors to add to fresh-brewed, loose-leaf green or black tea, hot or iced.

Rogelio Murollo samples a flavored tea as he examines the artwork by Will Kim on display at Teacision in Newhall. Dan Watson/The Signal

For all of the options available for those who are thirsty, Yoon’s plan is pretty simple: “We serve loose-leaf tea and we mix it with flavors,” he said.

Yoon studied drink locations throughout California to come up with dozens of premade custom flavor combinations, but if someone would like to make their own with the 40 or so options that TeaCision offers, Yoon encourages people to try their own, too.

“We wanted to open a place where the whole family can go and they can relax, meditate,” Yoon said, “or come down and have a drink and look at the pictures and talk about it.”

To enhance the calming atmosphere that many often associate with a cup of tea, Yoon created a gallery-type space in his restaurant where people can sit, relax and appreciate the art — even if they don’t happen to be in the mood for tea, he said.

Owner Boston Yoon, left, serves samples of flavored tea to customers Emily Matt, center, and Kelsey Trainor at Teacision in Newhall. Dan Watson/The Signal

In keeping in line with a family-friendly environment, and the calm, there’s also a decaf version of the teas for those who might not need the energy boost.

Yoon is inviting artists to display their work, and he’s rotating the art every month, to provide new decor for his customers, and also, an outlet for local artists, he said.

“We want to share with the community,” Yoon said, “with everybody, so they can enjoy.”

Teacision is located at 24802 Orchard Village Road.

