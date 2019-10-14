The Benefits of Outdoor Blinds for Screen Porch

Do you want to enjoy the warm and lovely summer weather? Well, there are various ways in which you can make this happen.

Most people like to build outdoor structures like decks, patio, and porches for their home. But how do you complement your patio and porch with the right outdoor shades, blinds, and screens?

Other than just a luxury trend, getting outdoor blinds for your screen porch can also bring many functional benefits. Here are just a few:

Ensures Comfort

Summer days are the best days for relaxing and enjoying outdoor activities. You can choose to go to the beach or lounge on your porch with a beautiful book to read.

However, it’ll be challenging to enjoy your outdoor moments with the sun glaring in your face. Skin cancer and sunburns are attributed to being exposed to harmful sun rays. Covering your porch with blinds ensures you’re enjoying your outdoor moments.

Offers Sun Protection

Your skin isn’t the only thing that needs protection from the sun. Other than the apparent culprits (dirt, water, and stains), your furniture can also be damaged by the sun.

Do you know how your sofa and chairs fade fast in summer? Exposing your fabric to sunlight or any visible light leads to discoloration, damage, or fading to your furniture. For wood furniture, you’ll need some sealant to fight against UV rays.

On the other hand, installing outdoor blinds is a more permanent solution to both fabric and wood furniture.

Extends Privacy

Glass doors, walls, balconies, and screen porches are lovely, but they deny your privacy. It’s particularly true for those living in snuggled up neighborhoods.

Installing outdoor blinds that you can pull up or down at your convenience gets your privacy back.

Aesthetic Benefits

Outdoor blinds and shades come in different shapes and styles. Choose one that fits into your home’s overall style. It can also serve as a replacement or complements to your existing window treatment.

Energy Efficient

The last thing you want is high energy bills due to the heat and light beaming in from your patio. Good thing, lowering your blinds can reduce your power bills by 50%.

Installing blinds in your porch helps regulate the heat on your porch, and as a result reduces the heat entering your interiors. It keeps your porch cooler by shielding it from excess sunlight, reducing the need for cooling through your air conditioner.

Keeps Bugs, Insects and Mosquitoes Away

Well, a porch is one of the few places you can entertain guests in your home. The last thing you want is flies and mosquitoes disturbing your peace.

But not anymore! An outdoor blind will protect you and your guests from insects and other bugs.

Maximizes Your Space

Houses and commercial blocks are becoming smaller by day. Outdoor blinds solve this problem by covering your porch, verandah, and patio. The result: more usable space.

Conclusion

Outdoor blinds are available in different styles, shapes, and colors. Using it improves your home’s appearance, thus boosting its value. Make sure you install the best outdoor blinds you can afford.

