8 Must-Know Facts about the Flemington Racecourse for Beginner Punters 

Want to get results when betting on races at Flemington? While there’s no way to guarantee a win, when you’re a beginner punter who has set their sights on Flemington, the way to put your best foot forward is to know as much about the prestigious races as possible. But what are the aspects of this particular track that can help you perform better with betting?

The track’s size and width

A significant factor you’ll need to consider when betting on races at Flemington is the sheer size of the racecourse. It has a total circumference of 2,312 meters and is 30 meters wide. So, you can imagine how its size reduces congestion on the track, gives the jockeys more options, and allows more horses to win from various positions.

How the track is shaped

Located in Melbourne, the Flemington race track is one of the most famous venues in horse racing and is built for horses with a strong finish. But what about this venue makes it such a thrilling experience? Well, the shape of the track has a lot to do with it. Not only is it one of the largest tracks in Australia, but it is shaped like a large pear and runs left-handed (anti-clockwise). This means that the horses will need to turn left when racing. The most notable thing about this track is its 450-meter-long home stretch, where you can really see the horses sprint towards the finish line.

Understanding the straight six

Beginner punters need to take note of a special feature of the Flemington racetrack called the “Straight Six”. This is a 1200-meter straight track where horses will race in a straight line for the entire race. How does this affect the actual running of the race? Usually, outside barriers would have a slight advantage in the run home, due to finding better ground. However, when it comes to short sprints, that’s not always the case, as low barriers are not always better—you’ve got to watch for patterns.

Barrier draws

Speaking of barriers, always check the race distance before you presume the barrier draw is good or not. Barrier draws can be pivotal depending on the length of the race. With the straight sprints (1000m to 1200m, wide barriers are often better because they’ll often be able to run better ground and get cleaner runs. When betting on 1400m to 1600m races, the midfield barrier draws can be the most ideal because there is more flexibility. However, when it comes to staying races (2000 m+), the barrier makes less of an impact on the overall race.

Track bias

Pay attention to track bias at Flemington. When we talk about track bias, we mean that some sections of the track are quicker than others, and at Flemington, it can all depend on the rail position, wear on the turf and even the weather. It’s a good idea to watch the early races at Flemington because this will alert you to patterns. Some days, the horses on the inside lead every race, while other times it’s the wide runners who finish first.

Why the rail position is important

The Flemington’s rail position is not fixed, and this fact can definitely affect where the winners of the races will come from. The rail position on this track can be moved to protect the worn ground. So when you hear terms like “+5m,” “+10m,” or “rail true”, know that you may need to adapt your bet to accommodate for the rail being out. When the rail is out, the inside lanes may be softer, and horses will probably shift wide to get better footing.

The Flemington is a grass track

Why is it so important to know that Flemington is a grass track? Well, just like other turf surfaces, it’s going to be affected by the rain. While this track has a great drainage system, when it gets wet, you can bet that some horses are going to struggle more than others. When the conditions are soft or heavy, ensure you check every horse’s “wet record” before placing your bet, because a horse with a good “wet track” will often thrive on this course. So pay attention to the weather.

How the track affects backmarkers

A backmarker is a horse that settles at the rear. The thing about Flemington is that it really gives these horses a fair chance to race, especially with longer distances. This is thanks to the long straight, which gives horses time to make up ground. When you see a jockey with good timing and a horse with a good turn of foot, you’ll have a clue as to who the strong finishers will be at Flemington races.

Staying in the loop with Flemington Races

Anyone wanting to bet on the Flemington races has to ensure that they stay in the loop at all times. Whether it be track conditions, weather and the actual contestants, if you’re looking for a site to help with everything, here’s a helpful page from Ladbrokes. Here you’ll find all the up-to-date races on at Flemington and great tips so you’ll know everything to make a solid bet.

Final thoughts

When you’re new to betting on the Flemington races, don’t just leave your bets up to luck. If you apply these tips and stay up-to-date with everything surrounding Flemington, you should have a leg up on knowing what will affect the contestants and how the races might turn out. So, stay in the loop and all the best with your endeavours!