Structures threatened in 850-acre Canyon Country fire

3:20 p.m.:

The William S Hart Union High School District announced all career and college readiness classes and some events have been canceled as a result of the Tick fire, according to Public Relations Officer Dave Caldwell. Those events include all outdoor activities at Canyon Country High School, La Mesa Junior High School, and football games at Golden Valley and Saugus high schools.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a fast-spreading brush fire in Canyon Country that reached more than 850 acres on Thursday afternoon.

The vegetation fire was reported near the intersection of Tick Canyon Road and Summit Knoll Road shortly after 1:40 p.m., running uphill and threatening structures, according to Fire Department Inspector Sean Rios.

In just less than an hour, the fire had grown in size from 200 acres at 2:03 p.m. to more than 850 acres by 2:50 p.m. with “an immediate need for structure protection,” according to the Fire Department.

By 2:10 p.m., officials announced a third alarm response to the Tick Fire. Both air and ground units have been called to the scene, according to officials.

Weather conditions challenged fire suppression efforts as strong Santa Ana winds were reported gusting at up to 55 mph, which is expected to continue through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.