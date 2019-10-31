Traffic collision results in overturned vehicle and lane closure

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer



A three-vehicle traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road resulted in multiple lane closures and an overturned vehicle late Thursday morning.



An SUV collided with a SmartCar near the intersection with Urbandale Avenue, flipping the smaller vehicle onto its roof.



A SmartCar is overturned after colliding with an SUV on Bouquet Canyon Road Thursday. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Three people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. However, no one was transported to a medical facility, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Ahten.



After taking statements from witnesses, sheriff’s deputies worked to clear the road of debris.



A team of three deputies worked together to manually flip the overturned vehicle back onto its wheels so that it could be more easily towed from the scene.



Sheriff’s deputies flip an overturned smart car back onto its wheels by hand following a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road Thursday afternoon. Bobby Block / The Signal.



Deputies inspect the interior of a SmartCar involved in a Thursday morning crash on Bouquet Canyon Road after manually flipping it over. Bobby Block / The Signal.

All traffic on the westbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road was blocked by deputies while one eastbound lane remained open for the duration of the incident.

Deputies block traffic on Bouquet Canyon Road Thursday following a traffic collision that caused minor injuries and resulted in a smart car flipping onto its roof. Bobby Block / The Signal.