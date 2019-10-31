Two-Acre Brush Fire Burns Near Highway 14 in Acton

By Bobby Block



Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire near the northbound lanes of Highway 14, just past the Escondido Canyon Road exit, at around 6:51 a.m. Thursday, according to L.A. County Fire Department Representative Marvin Lim.



All responding units were released from the fire after achieving full containment at 7:47 a.m., Lim continued.



Fire officials have not yet assessed the total burn area of the blaze, but firefighters on scene estimated that it had spread to two acres by around 7 a.m.



By 8:20 a.m., there were no active SigAlert in the area of the incident, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Priessman. “Traffic should be clearing up on its own,” said Priessman.



No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened according to Lim.



The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.