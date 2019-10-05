Breaking News File Art

Two fires slow traffic on Highway 14

Two brush fires that started less than 15 minutes apart slowed traffic on southbound Highway 14 on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:39 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received a call about a brush fire on the shoulder of the 14 freeway just north of Soledad Canyon Road, and once on the scene found a 5- by 5-foot spot, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters. 

Then, at 1:50 p.m., another fire broke out just north of the first, near Agua Dulce Canyon Road. Firefighters were able to respond quickly and the fire burned approximately a quarter-acre before it was extinguished, Peters said.

“They’re canceling most of the resources now,” Peters added.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:17 p.m. for 30 minutes just south of Escondido Canyon Road for lane No. 4 as firefighters worked to clear the scene of the second fire.

