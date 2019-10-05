Two fires slow traffic on Highway 14

Two brush fires that started less than 15 minutes apart slowed traffic on southbound Highway 14 on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:39 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received a call about a brush fire on the shoulder of the 14 freeway just north of Soledad Canyon Road, and once on the scene found a 5- by 5-foot spot, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Then, at 1:50 p.m., another fire broke out just north of the first, near Agua Dulce Canyon Road. Firefighters were able to respond quickly and the fire burned approximately a quarter-acre before it was extinguished, Peters said.

“They’re canceling most of the resources now,” Peters added.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:17 p.m. for 30 minutes just south of Escondido Canyon Road for lane No. 4 as firefighters worked to clear the scene of the second fire.