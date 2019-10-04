file photo. flashing SCV Sheriff Station patrol lights.

Two-hour standoff in Castaic ends in man’s arrest

One man was in custody Friday morning on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle following a two-hour standoff in Castaic late Thursday night.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began following a car reported stolen.

“They were some people in a stolen car,” Lt. Eric Lasko said Friday morning, adding “they fled from deputies.”

The car was tracked to a remote section of Castaic on Pocahantas Drive, north of Del Valle Road, where a standoff with deputies began.

“Deputies set up a containment,” Lasko said.

Shortly before midnight, they took one man into custody.

[email protected]  

661-287-5527  

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Advertisement

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Latest Stories