Two-hour standoff in Castaic ends in man’s arrest

One man was in custody Friday morning on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle following a two-hour standoff in Castaic late Thursday night.
About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began following a car reported stolen.
“They were some people in a stolen car,” Lt. Eric Lasko said Friday morning, adding “they fled from deputies.”
The car was tracked to a remote section of Castaic on Pocahantas Drive, north of Del Valle Road, where a standoff with deputies began.
“Deputies set up a containment,” Lasko said.
Shortly before midnight, they took one man into custody.
