Two out-of-town women accused of stealing phones at Six Flags

Two out-of-town women were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of theft for allegedly stealing cell phones from purses inside Six Flags Magic Mountain.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to the theme park for reports of theft, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Miller posted news of the arrest on the station’s Facebook page with the plea: ‘Stop stealing other people’s stuff.’



“Two 19-year-old females were arrested by deputies at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park after the duo allegedly stole iPhones, a wallet and purse that were left by park guests near a rollercoaster,” Miller wrote.



Theme park security personnel detained the teens immediately after witnessing the thefts and summoned the SCV sheriff’s deputies assigned to the park’s substation, she noted.



The two suspects — from Lancaster and Palmdale — were taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station where they were booked and place in the jail.



