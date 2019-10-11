Unveiling of new Henry Mayo patient tower

After nearly 15 years in the making, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital revealed its new patient tower Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tower tour.



Community leaders, Henry Mayo board members, hospital donors, and a Henry Mayo Hospital celebrity were all in attendance.



The building is six stories tall with an underground story. It will connect the 45-year-old main hospital with the 30-year-old pavillion. According to a Henry Mayo news release, new additions include 90 private patient rooms with private bathrooms, a 29-bed Center for Women and Newborns, 22 antepartum/postpartum beds, and more.



Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital President and CEO Roger Seaver, speaks before the ribbon cutting at the unveiling ceremony of the new Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Patient Tower in Valencia on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

Roger Seaver, CEO and president of Henry Mayo, has been part of the project since its beginning. He advocated for the tower’s creation until its construction began in October 2016.



“I’m proud of the (building),” said Seaver. “The people that get to work here and carry out their skills have a great place to work, so that means there will be great health care in this building.”



Gary Condie, founding chair of the Henry Mayo Newhall Health Foundation, reflected back on the infancy of the hospital. He recalls he and his friends pulling $1,000 from their Christmas funds to help put in a helipad. Today, the new tower has a new permanent helipad that has direct access to the Emergency Department.



Judy Fish, Henry Mayo board member, said, “The building is beautiful, but it is the people who really matter.”



The first baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Laura Battle, left, and her mother Susan Basler, right, are honored during the unveiling ceremony of the new Patient Tower at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

A Henry Mayo celebrity, Laura Battle, the first baby girl born at the general hospital, and her mother Susan Basler also attended the event. “When I was expecting her, I was praying that I would be able to come into the new hospital,” said Basler. “As it turned out, I had her right on time.”



Battle is very proud to be a part of Henry Mayo’s history, and loves seeing the community come together. Ever since she was a toddler, she’s been invited to different events and celebrations over the years. A photo of her as a toddler resides inside a Henry Mayo hall.



If residents would like to see the new tower, Henry Mayo will be hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. In addition to guided tours of the tower, there will be free food and giveaways available. RSVP at henrymayo.com/openhouse or by calling 661-200-1310.

