VIA to host public safety discussion for October luncheon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s officials are set to give the local business community a virtual tour of the new sheriff’s station and offer tips on how to detect and handle drug use in the workplace as part of the Valley Industry Association’s October luncheon.

Keynote speaker Capt. Robert Lewis with the SCV Sheriff’s station is set to discuss the crime impact in the local community. Statistics compiled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department earlier this year showed that violent and property crimes are down by an unprecedented 24% compared to last year.

Attendees can also expect to virtually visit the new sheriff’s station that is currently under construction on Golden Valley Road and slated to open by spring 2021. Lewis will also share information on how businesses can best handle situations with drug use in the workplace, as well as law enforcement’s efforts to protect and work with SCV businesses.

Other speakers include Lt. John Lecrivain of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and Gloria Mercado-Fortine, president-elect of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation board.

The event is scheduled 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive. Tickets are available at VIA.org/calendar or by calling 661-294-8088. For more information, contact the VIA office at [email protected]