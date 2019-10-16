Woman accused of murder in wrong way crash ordered to stand trail

A local woman facing multiple criminal charges, including murder, in connection with a fatal wrong-way traffic collision in January 2018, was ordered to stand trial in the new year.

Nicole Danielle Thibault, 28, appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the beginning of her preliminary hearing, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said.

During the late August hearing, prosecutors presented evidence in the case, and the defense had a chance to respond. In this case, the judge decided Thibault should go to trial.

Thibault, who was held to answer to the charges following a day-long preliminary hearing on Aug. 21, is now scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 15, 2020, Santiago said Wednesday.

She was found to be mentally competent in December 2018 after undergoing a court-ordered mental competency assessment a year ago.

Criminal proceedings against her had been suspended while her mental health was being assessed.

Thibault was arrested on Jan. 31, 2018, after having recovered in a hospital for more than a week after the fatal crash on Jan. 22, 2018.

She is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault connected to allegations that she stole a pickup truck and crashed it on the 210 freeway, killing Fontana resident Daniel Castillo and injuring others.

In April 2018, Thibault entered a plea of not guilty to 14 felony counts in relation to the wrong-way crash.

