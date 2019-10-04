Woman accused of pointing loaded handgun at her brother

By Bobby Block

A 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aiming a loaded handgun at her brother Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Multiple deputies arrived at an apartment complex near Sierra highway and Dolan Street around 9:30 a.m., after receiving a call from the suspect’s mother, according to Sheriff’s Station Lt. Eric Lasko.

The mother reported that the suspect and her brother had been arguing.

As their argument grew more heated, Lasko said the suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded handgun and pointed it at her brother while making threatening statements.

Deputies found the suspect at the scene and arrested her without incident. They also recovered what they believed to be the weapon used in the assault, according to Lasko.

The suspect was arrested and booked on two charges: assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, both alleged felonies.