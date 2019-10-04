Woman suffers head injury, taken to hospital, following I-5 crash

A woman was rushed to the hospital with a head injury Friday morning after she was involved in a multi-vehicle crash and then seen running across lanes of Interstate 5.



The woman was identified as a person who had been reported missing.



Investigators with the California Highway Patrol who were interviewing her at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for more than 40 minutes were still with her at 10:50 a.m., CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.



The incident began shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5, at the 2,000-foot elevation level, when at least two cars and, possibly, a big rig collided.



“At least two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision,” Greengard said.



“They hit each other, apparently, at least three times, suggesting perhaps it may have been intentional,” he said.



A woman in one of the cars began running through traffic and “in and out of lanes,” Greengard said.



At 7:38 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a woman suffering a head injury on the I-5, just south of Templin Highway, Fire Department spokesman Sky Cornell said.



“The woman suffered a head injury after she was seen running through traffic,” he said.



Paramedics began treating the woman at the scene immediately after arriving at 7:40 a.m., Cornell said.



The injured woman was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 8:01 a.m., he said, identifying her as a woman who had been reported missing.



CHP investigators are still trying to sort out what happened and circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries, Greengard said.



Reports from motorists called the CHP to report two cars — a white Sedan and a red Toyota Camry with front end damaged.



